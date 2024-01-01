Somtel launches 5G network in Hargeisa to enhance digital and economic lives

Somtel has on Sunday launched 5G internet services in Somaliland’s capital city, Hargeisa.

Somtel inaugurated the services jointly with eDahab, a giant Somali company that deals with remittance and payments of money transactions.

The Chief Executive of Dahabshill Group, Abdirashid Duale said expressed his delight at the launch of the services.

In a statement Duale said that 5G network would significantly accelerate and spur economic growth while enhancing digital lives since it provides real- time support to businesses.

5G is significantly faster than 4G network and provides high speeds, low latency and massive capacity.

The network uses low power compared with previous networks.

