Somalia unveils plans to hire 3000 teachers to address the shortage of tutors in the country

Somalia Federal Government is planning to recruit 3,000 teachers in this year 2024 to curb the biting shortage of tutors in Public schools across the country.

Confirming the government’s plan on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jamaa said that the teachers will be deployed across the country in a bid to uplift the standard of education in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Jamaa noted that the government has previously recruited 3000 teachers which were posted to various public schools across the country.

The Deputy Premier stated this is line with the overnment’s plans and strategies to enhance access to education, improve quality of education, uplift teaching expertise, and create additional jobs.

He outlined that the new teachers are expected to bridge the widening gap between the teachers to students ratio.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has in January last year unveiled his government’s ambitious plan to hire mor teachers to address the shortage of teachers that has hindered learning in the country.

According to report by UNICEF access to education in Somalia remains among the lowest in the world saying that over three million Somali children at the age of school going remain out of school.

