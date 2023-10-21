Somalis rally against Israeli attacks on Gaza strip

Thousands of Somalis took to the streets of the capital city, Mogadishu, on Friday to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The protesters, consisting of religious figures, youth, women, and concerned citizens, voiced their opposition to the brutal bombings and expressed support for the Palestinian cause.

Amid a sea of Palestinian flags and vibrant placards bearing slogans such as “Stop the war crime,” “Free Free Palestine,” and “We demand an end to the genocide in Gaza, Palestine,” the demonstrators chanted anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian slogans. Their collective call for justice reverberated through the city as they demanded an immediate halt to Israel’s relentless bombing campaign in Gaza.

Abshir Ahmed, a determined university student who participated in the rally, expressed his motivation for joining the protest.

“I am here to show the world that the Palestinian issue is not just theirs; it is also ours. Their suffering is our suffering.” Ahmed stated.

Ahmed’s sentiment resonated with countless others who believe that the plight of the Palestinians is a global concern that demands urgent attention.

Asma Mohamed, a resident of Mogadishu’s Hamarwayne district, emphasized the need for international action, urging the world to condemn the Israeli bombings on innocent civilians in Gaza and denounce the brutal occupation of Palestinian land. Mohamed passionately

“The atrocities and war crimes against humanity committed by Israeli oppressors against our brothers and sisters in Palestine have been witnessed by the international media. It is time for the world to wake up and take a stand.” Asma said.

The protests in Mogadishu came just days after Somalia joined the international community in condemning the airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, labeling it a “war crime.”

The Somali Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the bombing, which claimed the lives of over 470 people, including women and children, and left more than 340 others injured. Holding the occupying Israeli army accountable, the ministry demanded justice for the victims.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, initially erupted when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise attack comprising rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hamas claimed that the incursion was in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and escalating violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers. In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron, targeting Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip.

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached alarming levels, marked by a severe shortage of electricity, water, food, fuel, and medical supplies. The population is grappling with unimaginable hardships, and the need for immediate humanitarian assistance cannot be overstated.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to alleviate the “epic human suffering” experienced by the people of Gaza. The toll of the conflict is staggering.

At least 4,137 Palestinians, including 1,524 children and 1,000 women, have lost their lives in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Meanwhile, the figure stands at over 1,400 people in Israel. The disproportionate loss of life and the immense suffering endured by the Palestinian population have fueled global outrage and prompted calls for an end to the violence.

