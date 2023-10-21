EU provides non-Lethal military equipment to Somali army to enhance security transition

The Somali National Army (SNA) has received a boost in non-lethal military equipment, supported by the European Peace Facility.

The European Commission announced on October 17 that the equipment, which includes Shacman trucks and Toyota Land Cruiser pickups, will aid in the security transition as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) gradually withdraws its forces.

The European Union (EU) assistance, implemented by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), aims to bolster the operational capabilities of the SNA, contributing to the overall goal of Somali security forces and institutions assuming full responsibility for security within the country.

This objective aligns with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Somali Transition Plan.

The European Commission highlighted that the support primarily focuses on strengthening combat support services functions, building upon previous EU assistance that enhanced the SNA’s Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities, medical and life-saving capacities, command and control function, and ground transportation.

The provision of essential military equipment is a vital step in empowering the SNA to effectively fulfill its security responsibilities.

The transfer of military equipment, financed by the European Peace Facility, was made possible after the SNA infantry battalions underwent specialized training provided by the EU Training Mission in Somalia (EUTM-Somalia). This training program ensures that the SNA personnel are well-prepared to utilize the equipment effectively and responsibly.

Moreover, before receiving the EU-funded equipment, all recipients underwent training on international human rights and humanitarian law. This emphasis on adherence to international standards underscores the EU’s commitment to promoting respect for human rights and the protection of civilians in military operations.

The European Peace Facility’s support reinforces the ongoing efforts to strengthen the SNA’s operational capabilities, enabling them to assume greater responsibility for the country’s security. As the ATMIS transitions, the SNA’s enhanced capacity, supported by the provision of modern military equipment, will play a crucial role in maintaining stability and safeguarding the Somali people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

