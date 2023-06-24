Somalia’s president calls for lifting of arms embargo in the fight against Al-Shabaab

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called on the United Nations Security Council to lift the long-standing arms embargo on the Horn of Africa nation.

The president made the appeal during a Security Council meeting, where he urged the international community to support Somalia’s efforts to fight Islamist militants.

The decades-long arms embargo has been a major challenge for Somalia’s security forces, hindering their ability to effectively combat terrorism and other security threats in the country. The president emphasized that lifting the embargo would be crucial in helping Somalia assert its sovereignty and build a peaceful and prosperous future for its citizens.

During his address to the Security Council, President Mohamud said, “This arms embargo is not contributing, at any level, to the interest of Somalia in the short term and the long term. I implore you, distinguished delegates, to support our call for the complete lifting of the arms embargo on Somalia. By doing so, you will empower us to effectively combat terrorism and build a peaceful and prosperous future for our nation.”

The president’s call for the lifting of the arms embargo comes at a time when Somalia is facing a resurgence of Islamist militants, including the Al-Shabaab group. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks in Somalia, targeting civilians, security forces, and government officials.

The lifting of the arms embargo would enable Somalia’s security forces to acquire the necessary equipment to effectively combat the militants and other security threats in the country. It would also help to strengthen Somalia’s sovereignty and promote stability in the region.

The international community has been supporting Somalia’s efforts to build a stable and prosperous nation. The United Nations and other international partners have been providing assistance in various areas, including security, governance, and humanitarian aid.

The president’s call for the lifting of the arms embargo is expected to receive support from the international community, as it is seen as a crucial step towards building peace and stability in Somalia.

The lifting of the embargo would enable Somalia to effectively combat terrorism and other security threats, and promote stability in the region.

The international community’s support in this regard is crucial in ensuring the success of Somalia’s efforts to build a stable and prosperous nation.

