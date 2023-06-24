ATMIS and Somalia collaborate to restore peace and stability in the region

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) head and the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) Souef Mohamed El-Amine addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the achievements made through the close collaboration between ATMIS and the Federal Government of Somalia in restoring peace and stability in Somalia and the region.

In his address, El-Amine highlighted the progress made in dislodging Al-Shabaab militants from over 70 locations across Somalia in the ongoing offensive led by the Somali Security Forces (SFF), supported by ATMIS and other international partners, including the United States.

The collaborative efforts between ATMIS and the Federal Government of Somalia have been crucial in restoring security and stability in Somalia.

ATMIS has increased its mentoring activities to the Somalia National Army (SNA) and the Somali Police Force in preparation for the ongoing drawdown exercise in line with UN resolutions 2628 (2022) and 2670 (2022), which mandates ATMIS to handover various Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) to Somali security forces.

To date, ATMIS has handed over Marka Ayub FOB on June 18, Xaaji Caali on June 20, Mirtquo on June 22, Albao on June 25, Cadale on June 27, Aljazeera 1 on June 28, and Gherille on June 30.

This demonstrates the progress made in the drawdown exercise and the increased capacity of the Somali security forces to take over security responsibilities from ATMIS.

The collaborative efforts between ATMIS and the Federal Government of Somalia have also seen the successful implementation of the Somali Transition Plan, which aims to gradually transfer security responsibilities to the Somali security forces.

The plan is part of the Somali government’s efforts to build sustainable peace and security in the country and the region.

Ambassador El-Amine emphasized the importance of continued support in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Somalia.

He further added that “The handover of FOBs marks a significant milestone in the ongoing drawdown exercise, and it demonstrates the progress made in the capacity building of the Somali security forces.”

The achievements made through the close collaboration between ATMIS and the Federal Government of Somalia in restoring peace and stability in Somalia and the region are a positive step towards building a peaceful and prosperous Somalia.

The continued support of the international community is crucial in ensuring the success of these efforts and in building a stable and secure future for the people of Somalia.

