The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and his accompanying delegation have departed for an official visit to Turkey, following an invitation extended by the President of Turkey, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the visit, President Mohamud will meet with his Turkish counterpart to discuss ways to further strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations, particularly in the areas of military cooperation, security, and the continued fight against terrorism.

The talks will also focus on enhancing collaboration in efforts to eradicate the Khawarij and other extremist groups.

This visit is seen as a crucial step in reinforcing the partnership between Somalia and Turkey in the ongoing battle against terrorism, with the Somali government reaffirming its commitment to the relentless fight to ensure stability, peace, and the reconstruction of the country.

Somalia and Turkey share a deep, strategic partnership that spans several sectors, including security, defense, trade, blue economy, energy, and education.