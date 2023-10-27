Somalia’s Auditor General tables 2022 Annual Financial Report

A report on the Federal Republic of Somalia’s 2022 annual financial statements was presented to its Council of Ministers by the Auditor General of the Government, Mr. Abdurahman Mohamed Anas.

Given that it highlights both the achievements and shortcomings of the government’s fiscal performance, the report bears particular significance for the nation and its financial system.

The Council of Ministers gave the report their blessing following a thorough reading and examination.

It includes the government’s receipts and outlays, the conclusions and suggestions of the audit, and the observance of the budget law and other rules.

Since the last audit report was completed in 2017, this is the first official audit report that has been given to government officials.

Since then, a number of factors, such as political unrest, resource shortages, and security concerns, have prevented the creation of an audit report.

According to the Auditor General, the report’s objectives are to improve accountability and transparency in the public sector and to give the public and stakeholders accurate and helpful information.

Additionally, he stated that the report points out some areas that require improvement, including internal control, financial reporting, budget execution, and revenue collection.

Somalia’s prime minister, Mr. Hamza Abdi Bare, welcomed the report and commended the Auditor General and his team for their hard work and professionalism.

Additionally, he said that the government is dedicated to enhancing its financial management and putting the audit’s recommendations into practice.

The Parliament will receive the report for additional consideration and deliberation. It will also be made available to the public for viewing on the Auditor General’s Office website.

