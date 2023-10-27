Kenya Appoints Abdi Weli Muhamad Hussein as Consul General to Hargeisa, fortifying Somali federal unity

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya has appointed Mr. Abdi Weli Muhamad Hussein as Consul General to Hargeisa, Somaliland. Taking effect on October 4, 2023, this development is part of a broader government reorganization.

Kenya’s unwavering recognition of the United Federal Republic of Somalia was emphasized bythe ministry’s communication of this notification to the Federal Republic of Somalia’s Embassy in Nairobi.

The ministry confirmed their understanding of Somaliland as a regional administration inside the Federal Republic of Somalia by this email.

The seasoned diplomat Mr. Abdi Weli is anticipated to be instrumental in promoting regional collaboration and strengthening Kenya-Somalia relations.

In his capacity as Consul General, he will tackle obstacles and grasp chances inside the area.

The declaration of support by the Kenyan government for the federal unity of Somalia sends a powerful message of solidarity and emphasizes how crucial national unity is to the stability of the Horn of Africa.

It demonstrates Kenya’s commitment to upholding its international obligations and its important position in regional diplomacy.

It is expected that this appointment will strengthen diplomatic relations, increase trade and promote collaboration between the two countries in areas like security, education, and cross-cultural exchange.

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs believes Mr. Abdi Weli will be a productive member of the team and expressed trust in his abilities.

In addition, the ministry took use of the occasion to reiterate how highly it regards the Federal Republic of Somalia’s Embassy in Nairobi, thus bolstering the cordial ties between the two East African nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

