Office of the Auditor General of the Federal Republic of Somalia has on Sunday concluded a two-day workshop in Mogadishu.

The workshop covered various basic and fundamental areas in combatting with pilferage and misuse of public resources by public servants.

The workshop also resolved around, the registration process of agreements and contracts with the government and the efficient management of documentation.

Enhancing awareness regarding the risks of fraud and the types of audits conducted by the Office, including special audits and forensic audits and regulatory frameworks also featured prominently in the workshop.

Senior officials and staff from the Office of the Auditor General of the South West State, led by the Auditor General of South West took part in the workshop.