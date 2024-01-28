Somalia’s 6th annual Judiciary Conference commences in Mogadishu

The 6th Somali Judiciary Conference has on Sunday begun in the capital Mogadishu bringing together senior officials from the three arms of the government.

The meeting will discuss the challenges and progress made in 2023 and set priorities for 2024.

The President of the Supreme Court, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Attorney General, Speaker of the House of People Sheikh Adan Madobe attended the meeting.

The Speakers at the meeting emphasized the significance of strengthening the judiciary to deal and handle cases.

The Minister of Justice, Hassan Moalim who spoke at the conference said that process of federalisation of the judiciary has been presented before parliament for deliberation.

The two day conference will discuss all matters of Judicial system in Somalia and federalising the judiciary system and expedition aof draft laws on Judiciary and the criminal Justice system among other critical issues.

