President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud receives Switzerland Ambassador to Somalia to discuss enhancing bilateral and security cooperation

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Saturday held meeting with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Somalia, Valentin Zellweger.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu covered wide range of important items including strengthening the bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries within the United Nations Security Council.

During the meeting, President Mohamud and Ambassador Valentin Zellweger engaged discussions on critical issues of regional and international matters significance.

A statement from the Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia, said that discussions included regional security dynamics, Somalia-Swiss collaboration within the United Nations Security Council, and avenues to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President underscored his administration unwavering commitment to advancing diplomatic ties with international actors to address the challenges plaguing the Horn of Africa Nation primarily fighting with Al-Shabab and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

He expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the continuous support by Switzerland to Somalia in different areas including nation building and security and economic development.

Ambassador Valentin Zellweger pledged Switzerland’s undertaking to continue rendering support to Somalia in the it’s quest for stability and peace and national growth.

Switzerland has deployed over the years humanitarian aid and development cooperation in the domains of poverty reduction, food security and promotion of peace.

