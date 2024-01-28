Puntland Parliament extends days for the formation of the region’s Cabinet council

Somalia’s Puntland regional Parliament has on Sunday approved a request by President Said Abdullahi Deni to extend the days for the formation of his cabinet.

In a plenary meeting chaired by Speaker Abdirizack Ahmed Said , the members of the regional parliament voted to give Deni 30 more days to constitute and come up with the members of his cabinet.

The agendas of today’s session were the reading of the request to extend the constitution of Cabinet council and the presentation of the report of the committee mandated with the affairs of Sheerbi area in Karkar region.

The regional leader had written to the House of the representatives to give him more days for consultations and appointments of his council members.

This comes days after Deni was inaugurated for a second term in office in a well orchestrated ceremony held in the region’s capital Garowe on Thursday.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was the chief guest in the event which gathered political heavyweights, former and current Somali leaders from Federal and State level and other senior government officials.

Deni won re-election on January 8th in a closely contested elections which threatened to tear apart the regional State after disagreement emerged over the mode of election.

