Somalia welcomes the appointment of Raisedon Zenenga as the new UN Deputy Special Envoy

Somalia has on Sunday welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ the appointment of Raisedon Zenenga of Zimbabwe as the new Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia.

Daud Aweis, the Minister of Information expressed his congratulations to the new UN special envoy for his appointment in a statement through his X handle.

“It’s great to have you back, Rai Zenenga! Congratulations on your new role as the UN Deputy SRSG to #Somalia. Your extensive knowledge and expertise in global and Somalia affairs place you in a pivotal position to support the government and people of Somalia. #SomaliaUNSOM“, Minister of Information of Somalia, Daud Aweis Jama said.

Deputy Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Mohamed Warre also conveyed his congratulations to the new special representative.

Warre said that the appointment of Zenenga comes a critical time for Somalia and that his vast experience and extensive contacts are expected to strive the Somalia – UN cooperation.

” Congratulations to my good friend Rai Zenenga who comes back as Deputy SRSG for Somalia. His reappointment at this critical time for Somalia is a welcome development. His vast experience in Somalia and in the Region, his extensive contacts, and his cool and thoughtful personality will serve him well. Welcome back, brother.@UNSomalia @UNSOS_“, Deputy Executive Secretary IGAD, Mohamed Abdi Ware said on X Post.

Mr. Zenenga was on Saturday appointed by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to succeed Anita Kiki Gbeho of Ghana, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated service in Somalia.

Khebo had winded up her tour of duty in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Currently serving as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya, where he also served as Assistant Secretary-General and Mission Coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) since 2020, Mr. Zenenga brings extensive experience in supporting political processes and mediation, managing complex peace operations, and working with Government and other key stakeholders in conflict and post-conflict settings.

He has over 30 years of experience in the United Nations, including with United Nations missions in Liberia, Libya, Iraq-Kuwait, Sierra Leone, Somalia and South Sudan, as well as at the United Nations Headquarters.

He previously held the positions of Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Somalia and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

He also served in other senior roles at the United Nations Headquarters supporting peacekeeping operations in Africa. Mr. Zenenga began his professional career in his country’s Diplomatic Service.

Mr. Zenenga graduated from the University of Zimbabwe, where he studied public administration and political science.

His appointment comes as Somalia seeks UN support in countering the quest by Ethiopia to encroach on its sovereignty and territorial integrity following signing of a controversial deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland

