Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Somalia apologises for his recent mudslinging remarks on Somalia’s sovereignty and independence

Ethiopian Ambassador to Somalia, Mukhtar Mohamed Ware has on Sunday apologized for his recent statement impugning Somalia’s independence and sovereignty.

In a statement posted on his x account, Warre expressed deep regret at his remarks saying it fell short and was never intended to cause dissatisfaction.

He added that his words were misguided and never intended to harm the existing relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The Ambassador pledged to use his position to champion for the bolstering of the ties between the two neighbouring countries.

“Apologies to my brothers and sisters in the Federal Republic of Somalia. My recent interview with local media felt short, causing dissatisfaction. I sincerely apologize to the Government and people of Somalia. My words misguided and I never intended to harm our relationship”, Ambassador said.

“Somalia and Ethiopia share a deep bond and I am committed to working diligently as the Ambassador to strengthen the ties between our sisterly nations for enhanced cooperation”, Ware added.

His apology barely comes days he made disparaging remarks during an interview with a local media station in Addis Ababa, where he questioned the existence of Somalia as an independent country.

This even as Somalia and Ethiopia continue to engage in blame game over the recent signing of the controversial agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland in the beginning of the year.

Somalia accused of Ethiopia of seeking to encroach and interfere with its territorial integrity and sovereignty and called for respect to its independence and unity.

However, Ethiopia has sensationally claimed that Somalia was aware of the Memorandum of Understanding reached between Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and self – proclaimed republic of Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi.

The deal paves away for the landlocked Ethiopia to get access to 20km (12 miles) of Somalia’s coastland around the port of Berbera, on the Gulf of Aden, for 50 years for military and commercial purposes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

