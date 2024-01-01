Galmudug State leader Ahmed Qoor Qoor presides over conclusion of Galmudug book fair in Dhusamareb town

Galmudug State President Ahmed Abdi ” Qoor Qoor” has on Sunday officiated the closure of the Galmudug book fair.

Qoor Qoor commended the participants and organisers of the book fair for the successful convening of the event.

He outlined that his administration has made remarkable success and progress in education sector by initiating and building classrooms and uplifting the quality of education in the region.

The regional leader urged the attendees to play a significant role in the uplifting of the literacy level of the Somali community which have been lacking behind due to stereotypes and civil war that stagnated the critical sectors in the Horn of Africa Nation.

The book fair which run for two days was held at the regional State’s capital city of Dhusamareb.

The event convened and brought together stakeholders, authors, musicians, poets and professionals in the Somali society and other international participants.

It featured different components including panel discussions, insightful talks, and in-depth analysis.

The annual event showcases Somali culture and literacy and champions access to books and promotes social cohesion in Somalia.

