Somalia Senate Speaker meets Chinese Ambassador to Somalia; discuss enhancing Parliamentary partnership

Somalia’s Upper House Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi has on Saturday held meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao.

They engaged discussions on strengthening the long and deep-rooted Friendship between Somalia and China.

They also deliberated ways of bolstering the parliamentary partnership between the two countries to advance critical agendas that are pertinent and beneficial to both sides.

Abdullahi who paid a courtesy visit to the Chinese Embassy in the capital Mogadishu, appreciated the long spanning multi-lateral relations between Somalia and China and emphasized the need to enhance the cooperation.

He thanked the Chinese government for taking a critical role in the State – building and economic development of Somalia.

Oh his part, Ambassador Shengchao expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the visit and underscored the unwavering support and commitment by Chinese government towards the Nation building of the Horn of Africa Nation.

China has in recent years enhanced its support to Somalia in the field of peace and security, infrastructure development and State building processes.

The Chinese government has also provided military aid to Somali National Army to boost the war against Al-Shabaab.

