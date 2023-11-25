New Somalia Ambassador to Qatar presents credentials to Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Newly appointed Somalia ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali ( Doodishe ) has on Saturday submitted his credentials to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sultan Bin Saad Al-Mariikhi.

In a colourful ceremony of handing over a copy of credential papers which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Qatar, ambassador Doodishe presented his papers in the presence of ceremony officials and diplomats.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new Somali Ambassador well in discharging his ambassadorial duties of strengthening the long standing brotherly relations between Somalia and Qatar.

The Ambassador conveyed a message from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on the Federal government unwavering commitment to bolstering the wide ranging cooperation between the two countries.

Doodishe who was appointed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as new Somali Envoy to Qatar , was until his recently the Minister of Internal security.

Somalia had on early March this year recalled its ambassador to Qatar, Abdirizak Farah Ali Tano, and appointed Ruun Said Korshel as chargé d’affaires in what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed as consultation.

Somalia and Qatar have strong bilateral and diplomatic relations spanning for years.The two countries formally established relations in 1970 and are both members of the Arab League and have enjoyed formidable multi-lateral relations since former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo ascended to power in 2017.

Qatar has been involved in the economic, political and institutional reforms of Somalia and also provides training to the Somali Government Forces.

