Somalia mourns the death of Gorgor commander Maj. Gen. Abdi Sulnuuge killed in the frontiines in Mudug region

Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has conveyed his deepest and profound condolences to the family, friends, relatives and Somali people on the death of Major Abdi Mohamed Sulnuuge, commander of the Turkish – trained elite Gorgor who was killed in Mudug region on Saturday in a military operation against Al-Shabaab.

Prime Minister Barre described the late commander as a brave and courageous soldier who paid the ultimate price to die for his Nation.

He prayed to Allah to grant him janatul Firdows and the fortitude to his family to bear the loss of their patriotic son.

Somalia’s Defence Ministry in a statement also sent their condolences to the family, Somali people and the entire Somalia National Army especially the Gorgor brigade on the untimely demise of Gen. Sulnuuge.

“We mourn the loss of Major Abdi Mohamed Sulnuuge, commander of the 18th GorGor battalion of the Somali National Army, who was martyred today in Mudug. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, the SNA, and all Somalis. May Allah grant him the highest level of Jannah,” said the defense ministry.

Sulnuuge succumbed to injuries sustained from heavy onslaught between Al-Shabab and the military in Aad town where the army finally successfully captured the area.

The commander has recently been leading the 18th battalion of the Gorgor commandos for heightened military activities in central Somalia.

His death leaves a big blow to his brigade where he earnestly led with dedication and determination in efforts aimed at getting rid of Al-Shabab from the country.

Somalia military has since last year June intensified offensives against the Islamist group which have led to the capture of several strategic towns and high profile figures of the terror outfit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

