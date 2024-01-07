Somalia president nullifies Ethiopia-Somaliland pact with new law

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia has signed a law to overturn an agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, following approval from both houses of Somalia’s Federal Parliament.

The signing ceremony, attended by the heads of both parliamentary chambers, effectively nullifies a deal that was seen as contrary to Somalia’s interests and territorial integrity.

The law’s enactment comes after an emergency parliamentary session during which both legislative houses declared the Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement invalid. Lawmakers argued that the agreement violated international norms and undermined Somalia’s sovereignty.

The maritime agreement, a memorandum of understanding signed last Monday by Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, outlined a potential framework for a future pact between Addis Ababa and Hargeisa. Although the specific details of the memorandum remained undisclosed and contested, officials indicated that Somaliland would grant Ethiopia access to the Gulf of Aden through a naval base in exchange for shares in Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian recognition of Somaliland’s independence from Somalia.

In an interview with Ethiopia’s state broadcaster, EBC, Redwan Hussein, a security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, revealed that Ethiopia would be granted a 20km stretch of land along Somaliland’s Gulf of Aden coast for a minimum of 50 years.

In return, Ethiopia would provide Somaliland with an equivalent value of shares in Ethiopian Airlines. However, Ethiopian officials have expressed mixed messages regarding the deal, particularly regarding the issue of recognition of Somaliland, with a recent communique from Addis Ababa stating that an “in-depth assessment” would be conducted before taking a stance on the matter.

President Mohamud commended the parliament’s role in preserving Somali heritage and independence, stating that the legislation reflects Somalia’s official stance against territorial encroachment. In a post on [social media platform], President Mohamud emphasized Somalia’s commitment to safeguarding unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in accordance with international law. He also emphasized the need to distinguish between negotiable political matters and existential national issues.

The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has faced significant international condemnation and has been described by Somalia as an act of aggression.

In response, Mogadishu has recalled its ambassador from Addis Ababa. Despite Somalia’s protests, Somaliland remains resolute in its intention to proceed with the preliminary pact agreed upon with Ethiopia.

The situation has led to divided public opinion in both Somalia and Somaliland, igniting protests and counter-protests regarding the handover of territory to Ethiopia, a nation with which Somalia has a history of conflict.

Senior officials in Somaliland maintain that the currently non-binding memorandum would also include diplomatic recognition for Hargeisa, a long-standing ambition of the self-declared republic.

