Somalia Launches Second Phase Operation Against AS

The Ministry of Defense in Somalia announced that the country’s armed forces have initiated the second phase of operations against the militant group al-Shabaab in the southwestern regions of the country.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that Somali soldiers successfully took control of several villages, including Dudumale, Bulo-Kajor, Abagbeday, and Elgaras, in the town of Hudur.

The Somali National Army’s capture of these villages marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat al-Shabaab’s influence in the region. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this operation is a decisive step toward restoring safety and security to the communities in the affected areas.

According to the ministry’s statement, the government forces have effectively restored peace and security in the recently liberated villages, which were previously under the influence of al-Shabaab. The militants had been using these villages as bases to launch attacks and terrorize the local population.

The Somali government, in collaboration with its international partners, has been working to strengthen its security forces and enhance their capabilities to effectively counter militant groups like al-Shabaab.

The Ministry of Defense urged the international community to continue supporting Somalia in its fight against Al-Shabab. It emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration, training, and provision of necessary resources to bolster the capabilities of the Somali National Army.

