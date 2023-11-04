Somali police force thwarts suicide attack in Mogadishu

Somali police forces foiled a suicide bomber seeking to storm a busy bsutling restaurant in Mogadishu’s Howlwadag district on Friday.

Security forces opened fire on the suicide bomber when he attempted to cross a checkpoint at Sayidka Junction, according to the Police Command.

“On the night of 3/10/2023, around 8:45 PM, a suicide bomber detonated himself at a checkpoint in Bar-bulsho, injuring one police officer. The officer had ordered the man to stop, but he refused, prompting the soldier to shoot the bomber, causing an explosion.”

Fortnight ago , on October 16th 2023, a prominent Somali TV journalist lost his life in a suicide bombing that targeted a restaurant in the capital city.

Abdifatah Moalim Nur, known by his alias Qeys, was an esteemed journalist working for Somali Cable Television.

The blast occurred at the Blue Sky restaurant, located in close proximity to the presidential palace and national museum, leaving Qeys dead and four others injured.

Information Minister Daud Aweis swiftly condemned the attack, denouncing it as a “cowardly terrorist suicide attack.”

Qeys was widely recognized as a staunch advocate of press freedom. The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), a local media watchdog, revealed that he had faced threats in the past due to his dedication to reporting the truth.

Despite being driven out from Mogadishu and large swathes of land in central Somalia , Al-Shabaab insurgency still poses a great threat to Somali public and neighbouring nations.

