Floods claim lives of two sisters in Eelwaq, Gedo Region

Tragedy struck the city of Eelwaq in the Gedo region as two sisters were laid to rest today following their unfortunate demise in a devastating flood.

The area has experienced heavy rainfall over the past few hours, resulting in severe flooding that claimed the lives of the young girls.

The torrential rains have wreaked havoc across several towns in the Gedo region, particularly Eelwaq, Bardhere, and Luuq. These downpours, known as the Deirta rains, have caused widespread flooding throughout southern Somalia.

The consequences of the floods have been dire, with numerous fatalities, injuries, and damage to homes and livestock.

The Gedo region, along with other areas in Somalia, has been grappling with continuous rainfall during the ongoing autumn season. While some regions are experiencing intense flooding, such as Bay and Gedo, others are at risk due to rising water levels in rivers like the Juba River.

Reports indicate that Baiodoa, among other cities, has suffered casualties as a result of the powerful floods triggered by heavy rainfall. Concerns are mounting for other cities, including Beledweyne, as the Shabelle River poses a potential flood threat, as predicted by agencies monitoring the impact of the rains. The FAO SWALIM Flood Alert warns of heavy rainfall anticipated in regions such as Gedo, Bay, Bakool, Middle Jubba, and Mudug.

The districts of Dolow, Luuq, and Bardhere in the Gedo region remain at high risk of flooding, and it is projected that the Shabelle River will cause further inundation in the city of Beledweyne within the next two to three days.

The people of Somalia face challenges as they confront the devastating consequences of these floods.

