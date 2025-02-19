The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Somalia, hosted a high-level roundtable focused on renewable energy, climate resilience, and water management.

The meeting aimed to bolster strategic partnerships and mobilize crucial resources to tackle the pressing challenges of climate change while improving the nation’s infrastructure for green energy and water management.

In his opening remarks, Lt. Gen. Bashir Mohamed Jamaa emphasized the critical need for integrating climate resilience into national development plans, highlighting the importance of aligning climate action with long-term sustainability goals.

He called for a collective effort to foster partnerships that ensure Somalia is better prepared to address environmental challenges.

The roundtable included key figures such as H.E. Abdillahi Bidhan, Minister of Water and Energy, Commissioner of Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Mahamuud Moallim, alongside representatives from various ministries, civil society organizations, academic institutions, and the private sector.

This diverse participation reflected a shared commitment to fostering effective climate action.

The discussions marked a significant milestone in Somalia’s pursuit of sustainable solutions, with stakeholders exploring innovative strategies to enhance resilience to climate impacts and increase access to clean, renewable energy sources.

Moving forward, the collaboration between governmental bodies, international organizations, and the private sector will be pivotal in ensuring the successful implementation of these climate initiatives.

By enhancing water management systems and expanding renewable energy access, Somalia aims to build a resilient future capable of withstanding the impacts of climate change while improving the quality of life for its citizens.

The roundtable not only set the stage for future cooperation but also underscored the urgency of taking action in addressing climate-related challenges.