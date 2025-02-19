The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of several vital police facilities.

His visit included the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Traffic Security Division, the General Kaahiye Police Training School, and the Police Reserve Center, which is currently undergoing renovations.

The inspection focused on ensuring accountability, overseeing operational effectiveness, and evaluating ongoing projects. Brig. Gen. Asad’s visit aligns with his commitment to improving the police force’s operational capacity and fulfilling the promises he made upon assuming office.

This move is part of his broader efforts to strengthen the Somali Police Force’s efficiency and responsiveness to national security needs.