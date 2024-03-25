Minister of Interior attends iftar gathering for Somali alumni of Sudan universities in Mogadishu

The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, on Sunday evening attended an annual Iftar gathering for the Somali alumni of Sudan Universitates.

Minister Fiqi commended the annual gathering of Somali experts, and expressed the government of Somalia’s unwavering support for Sudan, a brotherly nation that stood with Somalia in the most difficult times.

The event, which was organised by the SOMSUD Alumni Association, was also attended by the Minister of Education, the Chairman of the Association of Somali Scholars, officials of the Sudanese Embassy in Somalia and the Sudanese community in Mogadishu.

On the other hand, the Minister of Interior, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi received a visit from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, who presented plans on the revival and the election of the Somali National Youth Council.

Fiqi welcomed the plans to elect the National Youth Council as an important step towards Somali youth having representation at different levels of government, adding that this election will also provide the youth with a culture of democracy.

The election of the National Youth Council is set to take place at federal, state, regional, and even district levels where each person is able to cast their vote.

