Somalia forms committee to resolve dispute & improve Hajj services for Somali public

Somalia’s Ministry for Endowment and Religious Affairs has established a committee to address the long-standing dispute over the management of Hajj services provided to the Somali public.

According to an official statement released by the ministry, new criteria have been announced for companies interested in competing to provide Hajj services.

The establishment of a nine-member committee has been tasked with overseeing the competition among these companies, focusing on the provision of services to Somali pilgrims.

The primary responsibilities of the committee include managing and monitoring the competition process in a transparent manner. Additionally, the committee will announce the successful competitors who will be entrusted with facilitating Hajj services in the upcoming year.

Somalia’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Mukhtar Robow, emphasized the committee’s role in ensuring a fair and transparent competition among companies vying to offer Hajj services to the Somali people.

“The work of the committee is to conduct a transparent and fair competition among the companies willing to offer Hajj services to the Somali people. After completing the process, the committee will submit the names of the winners to the ministry.” Said minister Robow.

The ministry has already initiated the vetting process for the companies that have expressed their interest in participating in the competition for Hajj services.

This vetting process will carefully evaluate the capabilities and suitability of each company to ensure that only the most qualified entities are considered for providing the crucial services required by Somali pilgrims.

This initiative by the Ministry for Endowment and Religious Affairs aims to address the long-standing dispute over the management of Hajj services, which has caused inconvenience and dissatisfaction among the Somali public.

