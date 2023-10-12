Jubaland authorities nab vehicle thieves linked to Al-Shabaab

The Jubaland Intelligence and Security Agency (JISA) has apprehended Abdifatah Nur Abdullahi and Hassan Abdullahi Mohamed, who are also known as Hassan Qoqani.

The duo was involved in the theft of a Landcruiser Hardtop vehicle belonging to the Jubaland Ministry of Water and Energy earlier this year. It has been revealed that at least one of the culprits was employed as a driver in the ministry.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently handed over to the Al-Shabaab leader in the Jilib District, Abu Abdalla. However, due to the diligent surveillance efforts of JISA, the whereabouts of the thieves were closely monitored.

Recently, the pair made a covert entry into Mogadishu, but their presence did not go unnoticed by the vigilant JISA.

Acting swiftly, JISA managed to apprehend Abdifatah Nur Abdullahi and Hassan Abdullahi Mohamed, bringing them into custody. Following their capture, they were repatriated to Kismayo, where they will face trial for their criminal actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

