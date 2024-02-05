Somalia and World Bank discuss bolstering cooperation in community capacity

Deputy Prime minister and acting Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, has on Monday held a consultative pivotal meeting with the Vice President of the World Bank in charge of Human Development, Mrs. Mamta Murithi, who arrived in the country.

Meeting focused on various issues important to both sides primarily Human Capital Development {HCD} including strategic plans and initiatives aimed at enhancing and bolstering Somalia’s community capacity.

Discussion also widely covered on addressing the ongoing and prospective support from the World Bank in this developmental endeavour.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama reiterated the importance of closer cooperation between the two entities in nurturing and horning the skills and knowledge of Somali youth, underscoring the criticall role such initiatives play in the nation’s progress and development.

On her part, the visiting Vice President Mamta Murithi commended the Somali Federal Government on the recent notable achievements and success it has made in different sectors, particularly the debt relief and the lifting of the decades long arms embargo .

She further pledged the World Bank’s unwavering continuous commitment to bolstering support and collaboration with various institutions, including ministries and government agencies in implementing development projects in the Horn of Africa Nation and making it self- reliant.

