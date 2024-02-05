New Somali National Army Qoryoley base Commander pledges to foster close cooperation with local community to boost war against Al-Shabaab

The newly appointed Somali National Army (SNA) commander at Qoryoley Forward Operating Base (FOB) has pledges to foster close cooperation with the local community living in the area.

Lt. Harum Hassan made this promise while assuming his new responsibility at the base .

He emphasized the significance of closer cooperation between the members of the public and the security agencies in ensuring that Al-Shabab militants are kept at bay.

Mr. Hassan called on the local community to volunteer information with the security agencies in a bid to address cases of insecurity and eradicate Al-Shabab from the country.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in parts of its ongoing troops drawdown handed over the base to Somali National Army.

ATMIS announced on Friday that it officially relinquished 7 Forward Operating Bases to the Somali government forces.

The African Union Peace keepers are scheduled to totally withdraw from Somalia at the end of 2024.

On the other hand, Somali government forces backed by local fighters and international partners have recently bolstered counter-terrorism efforts aimed at eliminating the Islamist insurgents from the Horn of Africa Nation.

