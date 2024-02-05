Minister of interior pledges to address the growing cases of gender based violence in the country

Somalia’s Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, has on Sunday presided over a collaborative security meeting the collaboration between security agencies and the Security Plan for the Banadir Region.

The Governor of Banadir and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale), briefed the Parliamentary Committee on Internal Affairs, Regional Administrations, and Security, on the security situation in the capital Mogadishu.

Madale also emphasized the steps taken to address the drug menace in city which has ruined the lives of many young promising stars.

The session was co-chaired by the Committee’s Deputy Chairman, MP Nur Ahmed Diiriye (Nur Afey).

The Committee Secretary, MP Mohamed Ibrahim Hassan (Diyeeshe) was also in attendance at the meeting.

The committee Chairman expressed appreciation to both the ministry of interior and Banadir administration for ensuring that the city is safe and secure and their efforts to eradicating the drug scourge which have devastated the lives of many people primarily the upcoming generation.

He underscored the importance of future collaborative efforts to curb the rising cases of gender based violence which have been rampantly reported in the Somali community in recent days.

On his part, Minister Fiqi pledged his unwavering commitment to bolstering the security and stability of the city and addressing the recent cases of torture and immoral behaviours amongst the Somali Population.

