Somalia and UN agencies discuss enhancing El-Nino mitigation efforts

The Commissioner of the Somali National Army Mohamud Moalim Abdulle and several United Nations agencies led by the United Nations in Somalia’s Deputy Special Representative George Conway on Wednesday made an assessment of the impact of the El-Nino disaster.

The meeting discussed various issues including the training of approximately 75 individuals to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of the #ElNino phenomenon.

El-Nino, a strong rainfall that affected the country towards the end of 2023, was also among the topics discussed.

The UN commended Somalia for its robust efforts to alleviate the impacts caused by El-Nino induced floods which have severely affected the Horn of Africa Nation, displacing massive number of people and devastated livelihoods.

The UN Deputy Special Envoy underscored the unwavering commitment by UN to bolstering relief and humanitarian assistance to Somalia in a bid to mitigate the impacts of flooding.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the World Bank, the European delegates in Somalia, and officials from the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development.

Somalia’s federal government declared a state of emergency in October last year after extreme weather exacerbated by El Niño destroyed homes, and critical infrastructure.

The East African Nation has echoed calls for heightened humanitarian activities and programs to help the Somali people who were previously hit by drought and other climate related challenges.

