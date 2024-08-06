Somalia and Türkiye have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation across critical sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations.

This development emerged from a meeting held on Monday in Mogadishu between Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and Mesut Ozcan, the director of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed strategies to deepen the relationship between the Turkish academy and the Somali Diplomatic Institute.

According to a statement from the Somali Foreign Ministry, the talks focused on “elevating the partnership and fostering a robust exchange of experiences and best practices.”

Minister Fiqi expressed profound gratitude to Türkiye for its steadfast support to Somalia, highlighting the substantial impact of Turkish assistance over the years. The statement also revealed that Türkiye has trained more than 80 Somali diplomats over the past 15 years, underscoring the importance of educational and professional development in their bilateral cooperation

The relationship between Somalia and Türkiye is rooted in the principle of “win-win” relations, a foundation that has facilitated numerous collaborative initiatives.

Since 2011, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has carried out over 150 development aid projects in Somalia, contributing significantly to the nation’s development and stability

Türkiye’s commitment to Somalia extends beyond development projects.

The country has established its largest embassy in Africa in Mogadishu and built its most extensive overseas military facility there, aimed at training the Somali National Army. These initiatives reflect Türkiye’s strategic interest in ensuring peace and security in Somalia, as well as fostering long-term stability in the region.

The meeting between Minister Fiqi and Director Ozcan marks another milestone in the enduring partnership between Somalia and Türkiye. Both nations are poised to continue working closely to achieve shared goals, enhancing diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation for the benefit of their peoples.