The Federal Republic of Somalia and the United Republic of Tanzania have signed crucial agreements in Mogadishu which are aimed at strengthening the relations between the two countries.

The two countries signed five important memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

These agreements, covers wide range of sectors including, foreign affairs, health, tourism, defense, and education, highlighting the commitment of both countries to regional cooperation and sustainable development.

The event was chaired by Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Saalax Ahmed Jaamac, reinforcing Somalia’s increasing role in diplomacy and Tanzania’s commitment to joint development.

The following are the key agreements signed by the two countries.

General Foreign Affairs Cooperation

The agreement signed by Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, and Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Maxamuud Thabit Kombo, establishes a framework for enhanced diplomatic cooperation. The agreement includes regional stability cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the coordination of international efforts to promote peace and development.

Health Cooperation

Somalia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Xaaji Aadan Abubakar, and Tanzania’s Minister of Health, Mr. Godwin Oloyce Mollel, signed an agreement focused on improving the health systems in both countries. The agreement addresses the control of infectious diseases, supporting public health, and strengthening healthcare services for underserved populations.

Tourism Development

Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. Da’ud Aways Jaamac, and Tanzania’s Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr. Pindi Hazara Chana, signed an agreement aimed at promoting tourism. This agreement will encourage cultural exchange, tourism marketing campaigns, and investment in showcasing the unique heritage of both countries.

Defense and Security Cooperation

Somalia’s Minister of Defense, Mr. Cabdulkadir Maxamed Nuur, and his Tanzanian counterpart officially signed an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation. The agreement focuses on capacity-building, joint training programs, and collaborative efforts to enhance security and regional stability.

Education Cooperation

Somalia and Tanzania also signed an agreement focusing on educational cooperation, which emphasizes knowledge exchange in education, scholarships, and joint programs to strengthen educational systems in both countries. The agreement aims to encourage youth engagement in knowledge-sharing and skills development, contributing to sustainable growth in both nations.

Leaders’ Remarks

Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Saalax Ahmed Jaamac, praised the agreements, stating that they reflect the shared ambitions of both nations:

“These agreements are a testament to the strong relationship between Somalia and Tanzania. They lay the foundation for economic progress, regional stability, and the prosperity of our people.”

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Somalia’s commitment to regional cooperation:

“The signing of these agreements demonstrates Somalia’s dedication to regional cooperation. This partnership will bring tangible benefits to both countries and foster stronger relationships across the Horn of Africa.”

Tanzania’s esteemed Minister, Mr. Maxamuud Thabit Kombo, also expressed his optimism about the cooperation:

“Today marks an important milestone in the relationship between Somalia and Tanzania. These agreements will open doors for effective cooperation and joint development in critical areas.”

Strengthening Diplomatic Relations

The signing ceremony highlights Somalia’s growing role in regional diplomatic leadership, under the leadership of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Tanzania’s active role in fostering East African cooperation. These agreements reflect a shared vision for long-term development, security, and cultural exchange.