Mogadishu, Somalia is gearing up for a new facelift following the birth of the “New Mogadishu” project which will be officially launched in the northern part of the capital today

This large-scale new development is planned to be a modern area that aligns with the growth and needs of the city, designed in a way never before seen in the country.

Preparations for the inauguration ceremony are in full swing, and high-ranking government officials from Somalia are expected to attend, alongside other distinguished guests.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre are expected to attend the event and participate in the grand unveiling of the New Mogadishu area.

Over 300 Somali businesspeople have also been invited to the event, and they are expected to arrive in the city to take part in the launch and contribute to the new development plans for the area.

The New Mogadishu area will be equipped with all the necessary infrastructure to support progress and security, including a new port, an airport, educational institutions, and all essential services that will benefit the residents and businesses in the area.

The new area will also feature healthcare centers and employment hubs, ensuring that the community has access to high-quality services.

This ambitious project is expected to be one of the most beautiful developments, designed to integrate with the modern systems of the city while reflecting Somalia’s ongoing progress.

The newly appointed Governor of Banadir Region, speaking at the launch ceremony of the New Mogadishu, expressed his excitement to be part of this significant project and noted that the New Mogadishu represents the large-scale transformations taking place in the country.

The New Mogadishu will also serve as a hub for new business and job opportunities, where Somali entrepreneurs will benefit from the opportunities arising from the city’s development.