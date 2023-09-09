Somalia and Ethiopia Ink Trade Deal at Ministerial Committee Meeting

The first meeting of the Somalia-Ethiopia Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) concluded successfully in Mogadishu.

The high-level gathering, preceded by a series of sessions involving senior government officials from both countries, spanned from September 5th to 7th.

The meeting commenced with a breakthrough agreement on trade, setting the stage for an expansive partnership in various mutually beneficial areas. Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, delivered a statement affirming Somalia’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Ethiopia based on mutual respect.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing growth opportunities that would benefit the citizens of both nations. The inaugural JMC meeting in Mogadishu was hailed as a positive step towards enriching the lives of people in Somalia and Ethiopia.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended to him and the official delegation during their visit to Mogadishu.

He emphasized the need to expand the scope of Ethiopia-Somalia relations beyond political and security matters, encompassing areas of cooperation that would bring greater prosperity to both countries.

Demeke Mekonnen applauded the efforts of President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in combatting the Al-Shabaab group, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, which he viewed as a definitive step towards achieving lasting peace and security. He emphasized the enduring cultural and historical bonds between Ethiopia and Somalia, underscoring the significance of fostering people-to-people relations through exploration of new avenues of cooperation.

The Ethiopian government reiterated its commitment to facilitating and enhancing all aspects of cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

