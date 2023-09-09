Somalia’s Parliament Speaker Drives Agendas and Backs MP’s IPU Presidency Bid

The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament, Hon. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), led the 31st meeting of the Standing Committee.

The gathering, held with a range of crucial objectives in mind, aimed to report on the Speaker’s activities, present committee training reports, and finalize the Immigration Law of Somalia.

During the meeting, an important topic of discussion revolved around the candidacy of MP Marwa Abdibashir Haji, who is vying for the presidency of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The Standing Committee engaged in a thorough review, ultimately creating a shortlist of candidates for the election, which included representatives from Somalia and three other African countries.

The Speaker of the House of the People, along with other members of the Standing Committee, expressed their unwavering support for MP Marwa Abdibashir Haji’s candidacy. They emphasized the paramount importance of Somalia securing the presidency of the World Parliament, considering it a national issue that would bring immense benefits to the country and its people. The collective call was made for active participation from all stakeholders to ensure victory in this endeavor.

The meeting served as a platform for advancing crucial agendas, including the Speaker’s report on House of the People and the progress made in committee training.

Additionally, the discussion surrounding the Immigration Law of Somalia highlighted the commitment of the Standing Committee to address important legislative matters vital to the nation’s governance.

