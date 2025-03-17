The Speaker of the Senate, Abdi Hashi Abdullaahi, alongside key members of the Federal Government of Somalia, including ministers, members of parliament, and the Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Axmed Amiir, participated in an iftar gathering hosted by the Djiboutian Ambassador to Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed Ibraahim Yuusuf, at the Djibouti Embassy in Mogadishu.

During the event, Ambassador Yuusuf extended his heartfelt thanks to the senior Somali government officials for their ongoing efforts to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between Somalia and Djibouti.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the two nations and expressed his wish for prosperity and peace for the Somali people.

In his remarks, Speaker Abdi Hashi commended the Government of Djibouti and its people for their unwavering support of Somalia’s recovery and nation-building process.

He acknowledged Djibouti’s significant role in assisting Somalia’s efforts to rebuild and stabilize following years of conflict.

The Senate Speaker emphasized that the Somali people owe a great deal of gratitude to Djibouti for their continuous contributions to Somalia’s journey toward peace and development.

The gathering underscored the long-standing and strong ties between Somalia and Djibouti, marking another step in reinforcing the solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.