**PRESIDENT HASSAN SHEIKH MEETS WITH THE LEADERSHIP OF THE SOMALI AIR FORCE OPERATIONS**

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a meeting with the leadership of the Somali Air Force Operations, during which he was briefed on the successes achieved in the fight against terrorism, particularly the air operations carried out by the Somali Armed Forces in areas where terrorists are hiding.

The President praised the Somali Air Force leadership for their continuous efforts, especially their intensified planned attacks targeting terrorist groups, emphasizing that the airstrikes aimed at the hideouts of the Al-Shabaab militants had significantly weakened their capabilities and disrupted their planning of attacks against the Somali people.

The Air Force commanders shared with the President the overall situation of the operations and key plans to strengthen the Somali Air Force.

They also presented their commitment to utilizing the advanced training they have received for the benefit of their country.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stated that the government would continue to reinforce the rebuilding, equipping, and upgrading of the Air Force to enable them to fulfill their duties and protect the Somali people from terrorism.

For the first time in a long while, the Somali Air Force is leading and carrying out operations against terrorists.