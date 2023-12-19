Somalia’s Planning ministry wraps up annual review work plan for its staff in Mogadishu

The Somalia Federal Government Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development has on Monday wrapped up a two-day retreat for its staff in the capital, Mogadishu.

The retreat, which brought together heads of various sections, technical advisors, and staff from the department of monitoring and evaluation, primarily focused on the progress and accomplishments made in the year ending 2023 , lessons learned, and challenges.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming 2024 annual work plan and the department’s long- and medium-term goals.

During the retreat, senior officials gave insightful and valuable information related to monitoring and evaluation.

The Director General of the Ministry, Mohamed Shire, presided over the official closure of the last day of the retreat.

Using the opportunity, Shire called on the staff to work hard in their various jurisdictions in a bid to realise the annual plan for the coming year, which is a few days from now.

Different Ministries of the Federal Government have in recent days been convening meetings in the city to take stock of their achievements, challenges, and ways of addressing the obstacles faced in 2023 and build on them.

Despite decades of civil war derailing critical sectors and Ministries, the Horn of Africa Nation has in recent years shown its resilience and commitment to reel from the turmoil and embrace a nation of self-sufficiency in terms of security, economy, and political affairs.

