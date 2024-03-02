Somali President Mohamud and Turkish President Erdogan Forge Stronger Ties at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a highly anticipated meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday.

The meeting took place during President Mohamud’s attendance at the prestigious Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), where heads of state, government officials, foreign ministers, academics, and think tanks from around the world gathered to discuss the role of diplomacy in the age of conflicts.

The meeting between President Mohamud and President Erdogan focused on a range of key topics, with a particular emphasis on economic and defence cooperation.

This comes in the wake of the Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement signed on February 8th between Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Somali counterpart, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur. The agreement, which was approved by both Presidents, marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Turkey and Somalia.

During the meeting, President Mohamud expressed his appreciation for the 10-year agreement, highlighting its vital role in supporting the development of the blue economy, fish production, economic infrastructure construction, marine resource protection, counterterrorism efforts, and the prevention of all illegal activities along Somalia’s coastline.

This comprehensive framework underscores the commitment of both nations to bolster their cooperation across multiple sectors, paving the way for sustainable growth and security in Somalia.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum provided an ideal platform for President Mohamud and President Erdogan to engage in fruitful discussions and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration.

The presence of heads of state and government, along with esteemed diplomats, experts, and scholars, lent further significance to this meeting, underscoring the global recognition of the importance of diplomatic efforts in addressing conflicts and fostering peace.

The discussions held between the two leaders hold immense promise for the future of Turkish-Somali relations. They have set the stage for deeper economic ties, increased defence cooperation, and the exchange of expertise and knowledge in various fields. This partnership is poised to bring about tangible benefits for both nations, as well as contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

