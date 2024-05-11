Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Mahamuud Moallim had a meeting with United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Somalia Ahmed Juma Al-Rumeysi.

They discussed the ways in which the UAE government can aid the agency in providing emergency relief to families affected by the Spring rains.

Commissioner Moalim expressed the strong need to address the humanitarian threat posed by floods and landslides due to the expected rains in the coming weeks.

During the meeting, the Ambassador handed over 7,000 cartons containing various food items and 1k tents to the Commissioner.

UAE supports Somalia in different areas including security, humanitarian and economic development sectors.