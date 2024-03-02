Special Presidential Envoy for Stabilization and Civilian Protection meets Saudi Ambassador to Somalia to discuss fostering stabilization efforts

The Special Presidential Envoy for Stabilization and Civilian Protection Omar Hashi met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Somalia, Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Mawlid.

The two officials importance of stretheninng cooperation between the two countries in different areas including security and Stabilization efforts.

They also widely deliberated on the current stabilisation and state-building efforts where they agreed to bolster stabilization efforts in Somalia.

Hashi expressed gratitude to the ambassador for the meeting and underscored the unwavering commitment by Somalia Federal Government to fostering peace and stability in the country.

Ambassador Al- Mawlid thanked the presidential envoy for the cordial reception, reiterating the Saudi’s government undertaking to continue supporting Somalia’s State building processes, peace and Stabilization efforts.

He commended the relentless efforts by the Federal government to eradicating Al-Shabab from the country.

