On Thursday, ATMIS Burundi troops stationed at the Balcad Forward Operating Base (FOB) organised a free medical camp in Balcad district, Middle Shabelle region.

Residents treated for prevalent thanked Burundi medics for their commitment to improve access to healthcare.

On the other hand, ATMIS Burundi contingent stationed at Buurane Forward Operating Base (FOB) distributed food and non-food items to 61 vulnerable families in the Middle Shabelle region. The presentation is part of ATMIS’ Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities.