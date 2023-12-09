Somali President meets with his Djiboutian counterpart Ismael Omar Guelleh to discuss advancing cooperation on peace and security

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with his Djiboutian counterpart, Ismail Omar Guelle, on Saturday on the sidelines of the 41st extraordinary session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Djibouti City.

A statement from the office of the President said the two sides discussed regional security, bilateral relations, and enhancing cooperation on peace and stability in Somalia.

President Mohamud shared with his Djibouti counterpart the progress made by his administration in different fronts, including security and the eradication of Al-Shabab from the country.

He thanked Djibouti for playing a critical role in maintaining peace and stability in Somalia.

On his part, President Guelleh commanded Mohamud for his efforts to combat and defeat terrorism and his national plan of reconciliation with the Somali community.

Djibouti is a troop contributing member of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The Djibouti peacekeepers headquartered in Beledweyne, Hirshabelle State, have been involved in major offensives against Al-Shabaab, which have led to the extermination of the Islamist group operatives.

The IGAD summit, which kicked off on Saturday in Djibouti, has convened heads of state from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, and the host country.

Issues of regional and international importance, including security, trade, infrastructure, energy, and climate change, are expected to take center stage at the summit.

