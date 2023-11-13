Somali President meets Presidents of Eritrea and Iraq in Saudi Arabia

On the fringes of the Saudi-African summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met separately with the presidents of Eritrea and Iraq.

The Somali administration announced, without offering any specifics, that President Mohamud and his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afwerki, spoke about the regional situation and the improvement of relations between the two governments.

Somali forces trained in Eritrea are essential to the continuing military operations in the central regions of Somalia.

In addition, President Mohamud called for a swift ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza in order to lessen the suffering of the region’s vulnerable populace. President Mohamud again emphasized the significance of moving forward with a two-state solution as quickly as possible.

Since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a cross-border attack on October 7, more than 11,000 Palestinians have died, hundreds of them women and children. About 1,200 people have died in Israel, according to official statistics.

The President also met with Abdul Latif Rashid, the President of Iraq, and during their meeting, they talked about the sharing of knowledge and expertise in combating terrorist organizations, collaborating on security issues, and addressing common interests between the people of Somalia and Iraq.

