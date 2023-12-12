Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to spearhead security conference for Somalia in New York

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and a high-level delegation arrived in New York City on Monday evening. The team was warmly received by Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

President Mohamud is expected to chair the Somalia Security Conference, which is slated to take place today.

The conference will focus on formulating plans and measures to enhance peace, security, and stability in Somalia.

The conference will bring together representatives, security experts, and diplomats from 26 countries, including the United Nations, the Arab League, the European Union, the African Union, and other delegates.

Critical issues that will also take centre stage in the meeting include Somalia’s security development plan and international support for Somalia’s security and development.

The takeover of security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by the Somali security forces by the end of 2024 is also expected to be addressed in the conference.

The meeting provides a platform for the President to discuss the security and development progress made by Somalia over the years and seek international support to bolster the ongoing war against the Al-Shabaab militant groups and relief aid for flood victims.

Somalia has in recent days scooped big in the regional and global stage following the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the Horn of Africa Nation in 1992 by the United Nations and subsequent inclusion into the East African Community bloc which is pivotal to Somalia’s economic and security trajectory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

