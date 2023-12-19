Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrives in Kuwait to extend condolences on the demise of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his accompanying delegation have on Monday evening arrived in Kuwait to convey condolences over the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The President and is high federal government delegation was accorded a warm reception at the airport by the Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah.

During his visit, President Mohamud is expected to meet with top officials of the Kuwait government to deliver and offer his condolences on the demise of the Kuwaiti leader.

The royal court announced on Saturday that Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died at the age of 86.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed however the Emir relinquished most of his duties to his successor Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83 in 2021.

Sheikh Nawaf was taken to hospital in late November for an unclear illness.

Somalia and Kuwait share good diplomatic relations with the later being involved in Nation building for the Horn of Africa Nation.

