Interior Minister and UN special Envoy to Somalia discuss completion of constitution and humanitarian aid for El-Nino flood victims

The Somalia Federal Government Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ahmed Fiqi, held a meeting with the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Somalia, Catriona Laing, on Monday.

The discussion in the nation’s capital, Mogadishu, covered a range of issues, including the recent National Consultative Council meeting agreement and bolstering support for the El-Nino-induced flood victims in the country.

They also deliberated on the finalization of the constitutional review process and the ongoing fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Minister Fiqi thanked the UN Special Envoy for the visit and underscored the federal government’s unwavering commitment to finalizing the amendment to the Transitional Constitution.

Fiqi added that the UN has been a special partner to Somalia, calling for the strengthening of support for the Somali government in a bid to realise its national development agendas.

On her part, Ms. Catriona expressed gratitude at the cordial reception she was accorded and commended for the good work his ministry is doing in achieving reconciliation in the country.

She pledged the undivided support of the UN in helping the Horn of Africa Nation in different areas, primarily counterterrorism efforts and enhancing humanitarian assistance for the flood-ravaged Somali people across the country.

The United Nations has been a key pillar of Somalia’s statehood since the country plunged into civil war in 1991.

The UN has significantly contributed to the peace, security, stability, reconciliation, and humanitarian sectors.

