Somali police Spokesman allays fears of the heavy security presence in Mogadishu

Somali Police Spokesperson, Abdifatah Adan Hassan, has clarified the significant presence of heavily armed security forces spotted in various parts of the capital Mogadishu.

In a statement issued to the media, Hassan stated that the forces comprising of several contingents of the Police force have been in the ground to purposely circumvent any terror attack and maintain peace and stability in the Nation’s capital.

He exuded confidence in the ability of the forces to protecting the lives and property of the Somali people amid increased fears of beaconing attacks by Al-Shabab in the city.

Major Hassan called on the Somali people to work closely with the security agencies and volunteer information that could potentially lead to the arrest of suspects within their midst and prevent execution of terror attacks in Mogadishu and across the country.

The statement by the police Spokesman comes days after the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi issued a warning about an impending terror attack by Al-Shabab militant targeting Aden Abdulle International Airport and other critical infrastructure within the facility.

The Embassy said that terrorist groups in Somalia may carry out attacks with little or no warning in public areas, and methods may include explosives and mortar fire, advising US citizens in Somalia to remain vigilant, review their security plan.

Al-Shabab gunmen often target key installations , government officials and common citizenry in their dedicated efforts to Sabotage the internationally backed Somali Federal Government.

